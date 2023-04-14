AP Top Entertainment News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

‘Quiet luxury’: No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Scorsese waltzes with David Johansen in ‘Personality Crisis’
Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee
Bill Hader gets deep on human nature in ‘Barry’ final season
Metallica returns with ’72 Seasons’; band not slowing down
In ‘Florida Man,’ Edgar Ramirez ‘has fun with’ popular meme
Natalie Merchant emerges from darkness with nothing but love
Review: Blood sloshes...
READ MORE
‘Quiet luxury’: No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Scorsese waltzes with David Johansen in ‘Personality Crisis’
Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee
Bill Hader gets deep on human nature in ‘Barry’ final season
Metallica returns with ’72 Seasons’; band not slowing down
In ‘Florida Man,’ Edgar Ramirez ‘has fun with’ popular meme
Natalie Merchant emerges from darkness with nothing but love
Review: Blood sloshes and Nicolas Cage feasts in ‘Renfield’
Anne Perry, crime writer with a murderous past, dead at 84
Review: A showcase for William Prince’s noble baritone
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.