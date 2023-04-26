AP Top Entertainment News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte mourned by entertainment world, Biden, Obama
Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day
First reactions to ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller
Danny Masterson’s ex says rape came years into relationship
How ‘Perry Mason’ captured 1930s Los Angeles, race divisions
New footage from ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Barbie’ unveiled at CinemaCon
Ed Sheeran testifies in ‘Let’s Get It...
READ MORE
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte mourned by entertainment world, Biden, Obama
Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day
First reactions to ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller
Danny Masterson’s ex says rape came years into relationship
How ‘Perry Mason’ captured 1930s Los Angeles, race divisions
New footage from ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Barbie’ unveiled at CinemaCon
Ed Sheeran testifies in ‘Let’s Get It On’ copyright suit
Prince William got ‘very large sum’ in phone hack settlement
Chita Rivera introduces us to her alter ego in new memoir
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.