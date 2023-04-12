AP Top Entertainment News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

Review: Blood sloshes and Nicolas Cage feasts in ‘Renfield’

Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?

A great read turned into a dream role for Jennifer Garner

Jeremy Renner attends premiere, months after snowplow crush

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

Review: ‘LeBron’ examines the remarkable career of NBA star

Natalie Merchant emerges from darkness with nothing but love

Italy planning...

READ MORE