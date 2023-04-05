AP Top Entertainment News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Percival Everett, Ling Ma among winners of $175,000 prizes
Percival Everett, Ling Ma among winners of $175,000 prizes
Review: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
Women run the fictional world of ABC’s ‘General Hospital’
Queen Camilla: Charles’ wife gets title on coronation invite
Caregivers: Returning orca Lolita to Northwest is risky
Webby Award nominations for Harry Styles, Lizzo, Post Malone
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to host music festival in Kansas City
When a reality TV show about jury duty is a summons to laugh
Catan board game creator, Klaus Teuber, dies at 70
Light, sound show transforms Berlin museum’s exhibits
