AP Top Entertainment News at 2:39 a.m. EDT

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Sony brings Spider-Verse, Denzel, ‘Napoleon’ to CinemaCon
Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies
Coronation gives tourism boost, but UK economy still reeling
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Key things to know
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Carlson latest in string of high-profile Fox News...
READ MORE
Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Sony brings Spider-Verse, Denzel, ‘Napoleon’ to CinemaCon
Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies
Coronation gives tourism boost, but UK economy still reeling
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Key things to know
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
Carlson latest in string of high-profile Fox News oustings
‘Gender Queer’ tops library group’s list of challenged books
Defamation suit produced trove of Tucker Carlson messages
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.