AP Top Entertainment News at 1:25 a.m. EDT

Future of Borges estate in limbo as widow doesn’t leave will
NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’
Review: A different kind of underdog story in ‘Air’
Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes
Review: Arty movie ‘Showing Up’ about artists fails to spark
Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case
Jury in defamation suit against Fox won’t hear about Jan. 6
Q&A:...
READ MORE
Future of Borges estate in limbo as widow doesn’t leave will
NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’
Review: A different kind of underdog story in ‘Air’
Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to open Cannes
Review: Arty movie ‘Showing Up’ about artists fails to spark
Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case
Jury in defamation suit against Fox won’t hear about Jan. 6
Q&A: Lewis Capaldi feels ‘naked’ releasing new documentary
Senegal’s Baaba Maal returns after years with new album
‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ explores vigilante eco-sabotage
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.