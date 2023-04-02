On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 2, 2023 12:57 pm
< a min read
      

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick
Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
Rock, country, blues merge at 2023 CMT Music Awards in Texas
Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey
Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial
Florida teen debuts trans visibility film as bans spread
Brooke Shields takes charge of her story in ‘Pretty Baby’
Gwyneth...

READ MORE

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

Rock, country, blues merge at 2023 CMT Music Awards in Texas

Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial

Florida teen debuts trans visibility film as bans spread

Brooke Shields takes charge of her story in ‘Pretty Baby’

Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than $1

Pop icon Leslie Cheung’s legacy endures 20 years after death

Journalist’s arrest threatens reporting from Russia

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News