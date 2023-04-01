AP Top Entertainment News at 2:38 a.m. EDT

Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial
Florida teen debuts trans visibility film as bans spread
Brooke Shields takes charge of her story in ‘Pretty Baby’
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than $1
Journalist’s arrest threatens reporting from Russia
Shamier Anderson savors career rise, role in new ‘John Wick’
Charles wins hearts in Germany as soft power pays off
GLAAD Media Awards...
READ MORE
Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial
Florida teen debuts trans visibility film as bans spread
Brooke Shields takes charge of her story in ‘Pretty Baby’
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than $1
Journalist’s arrest threatens reporting from Russia
Shamier Anderson savors career rise, role in new ‘John Wick’
Charles wins hearts in Germany as soft power pays off
GLAAD Media Awards honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera
Review: Sandler, Aniston reteam in ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on gun charge
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.