AP Top Entertainment News at 2:53 a.m. EDT

Royal Drama: King’s fractious family on stage at coronation

Jazz Fest — ‘one of the gems’ — cranks up in New Orleans

Review: All creatures great and small in ‘Guardians 3’

Summer Movies: Indy, Barbie, ‘Fast X’ zooming to theaters

Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson goes on auction block

Khris Davis took the hits to become ‘Big George Foreman’

Smokey Robinson turns seductive with new album ‘Gasms’

...

READ MORE