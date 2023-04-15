AP Top Entertainment News at 3:18 a.m. EDT

Clint Eastwood set to direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.

‘Maisel’ costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, color

Russell Crowe stars as Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’

‘Quiet luxury’: No flash, no logos, but big-time style

Jessica Chastain returns to theater with ‘A Doll’s House’

Zimbabwe’s aspiring female artists still ‘frowned upon’

Cedric the Entertainer enjoying life in his ‘Neighborhood’

Peyton List becomes a leader thanks to ‘School...

READ MORE