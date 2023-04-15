AP Top Entertainment News at 3:18 a.m. EDT

Clint Eastwood set to direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.
‘Maisel’ costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, color
Russell Crowe stars as Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’
‘Quiet luxury’: No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Jessica Chastain returns to theater with ‘A Doll’s House’
Zimbabwe’s aspiring female artists still ‘frowned upon’
Cedric the Entertainer enjoying life in his ‘Neighborhood’
Peyton List becomes a leader thanks to ‘School...
READ MORE
Clint Eastwood set to direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.
‘Maisel’ costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, color
Russell Crowe stars as Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’
‘Quiet luxury’: No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Jessica Chastain returns to theater with ‘A Doll’s House’
Zimbabwe’s aspiring female artists still ‘frowned upon’
Cedric the Entertainer enjoying life in his ‘Neighborhood’
Peyton List becomes a leader thanks to ‘School Spirits’
City: Schwarzenegger repaired utility trench, not a pothole
New this week: Jeremy Renner, Metallica and ‘Cocaine Bear’
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.