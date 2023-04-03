On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 3, 2023 10:59 am
< a min read
      

‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford
UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company
New this week: Brooke Shields, ‘Grease’ prequel and NF album
Review: Nicole Chung’s new memoir about her parents’ deaths
Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 9-15
‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show
Snoop Dogg steps in at last second during WrestleMania
Seymour...

READ MORE

‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company

New this week: Brooke Shields, ‘Grease’ prequel and NF album

Review: Nicole Chung’s new memoir about her parents’ deaths

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 9-15

‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show

Snoop Dogg steps in at last second during WrestleMania

Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese musician and film composer, dies

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News