AP Top Entertainment News at 8:57 a.m. EDT

Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76

Resort famous for Elvis’ ‘Blue Hawaii’ movie will be rebuilt

Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday

Clint Eastwood set to direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.

‘Maisel’ costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, color

Japan auteur Kitano’s latest samurai film headed to Cannes

...

READ MORE