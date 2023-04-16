On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:57 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 16, 2023 8:57 am
< a min read
      

Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76
Resort famous for Elvis’ ‘Blue Hawaii’ movie will be rebuilt
Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
Clint Eastwood set to direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.
‘Maisel’ costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, color
Japan auteur Kitano’s latest samurai film headed to Cannes
...

READ MORE

Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76

Resort famous for Elvis’ ‘Blue Hawaii’ movie will be rebuilt

Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday

Clint Eastwood set to direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.

‘Maisel’ costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, color

Japan auteur Kitano’s latest samurai film headed to Cannes

Russell Crowe stars as Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’

Jessica Chastain returns to theater with ‘A Doll’s House’

Zimbabwe’s aspiring female artists still ‘frowned upon’

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 BSidesNYC
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories