On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 4, 2023 9:21 am
< a min read
      

Webby Award nominations for Harry Styles, Lizzo, Post Malone
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to host music festival in Kansas City
A duo once more, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come up for ‘Air’
‘General Hospital’ turns 60: A behind-the-scenes look
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless to join Country Hall of Fame
Geraldine Brooks, Saeed Jones win Anisfield-Wolf prize
‘Schmigadoon!’ gently mocks Broadway musicals in new season
Disney developing live-action ‘Moana’ with...

READ MORE

Webby Award nominations for Harry Styles, Lizzo, Post Malone

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to host music festival in Kansas City

A duo once more, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come up for ‘Air’

‘General Hospital’ turns 60: A behind-the-scenes look

Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless to join Country Hall of Fame

Geraldine Brooks, Saeed Jones win Anisfield-Wolf prize

‘Schmigadoon!’ gently mocks Broadway musicals in new season

Disney developing live-action ‘Moana’ with Dwayne Johnson

‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

Ali Wong, Steven Yeun serve up epic feud in Netflix’s ‘Beef’

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News