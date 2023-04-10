AP Top Entertainment News at 7:09 a.m. EDT

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a box office smash
Show stopper: Singalong fans ejected, ‘Bodyguard’ halted
Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 16-22
‘A Thousand and One’ is Teyana Taylor’s answered prayer
Ojibwe woman makes history as North Dakota poet laureate
Chasing Horse sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped
Jazz saxophonist, teacher Edward “Kidd” Jordan dies at 87
As streamers cut costs, TV shows —...
READ MORE
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a box office smash
Show stopper: Singalong fans ejected, ‘Bodyguard’ halted
Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 16-22
‘A Thousand and One’ is Teyana Taylor’s answered prayer
Ojibwe woman makes history as North Dakota poet laureate
Chasing Horse sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped
Jazz saxophonist, teacher Edward “Kidd” Jordan dies at 87
As streamers cut costs, TV shows — and residuals — vanish
‘Yellowjackets’ goes deeper into the darkness in new season
Mary J, Method Man make ‘Power’ moves on hit Starz series
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.