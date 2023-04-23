AP Top Entertainment News at 6:02 p.m. EDT

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law
Wahoo! ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is No. 1 for third week
NBCUniversal CEO Shell departs over ‘inappropriate conduct’
Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King
Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
Judy Blume, on top of the world (and her Key West...
READ MORE
Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law
Wahoo! ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is No. 1 for third week
NBCUniversal CEO Shell departs over ‘inappropriate conduct’
Bud Light exec takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King
Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
Judy Blume, on top of the world (and her Key West bookstore)
Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence
Will Fox settlement alter conservative media? Apparently not
Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.