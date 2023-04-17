On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
April 17, 2023 8:16 am
< a min read
      

Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting for live reunion
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ closes on Broadway after 35 years
Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76
Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies
Kings probe ‘racial bias’ claims after rapper E-40 ejected
Bridal pioneer of Kleinfeld’s dies, leaving lasting legacy
Resort famous for Elvis’ ‘Blue Hawaii’ movie will be rebuilt
...

READ MORE

Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting for live reunion

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ closes on Broadway after 35 years

Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How ‘the weirdo factor’ rocked ’76

Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies

Kings probe ‘racial bias’ claims after rapper E-40 ejected

Bridal pioneer of Kleinfeld’s dies, leaving lasting legacy

Resort famous for Elvis’ ‘Blue Hawaii’ movie will be rebuilt

Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

Senegal musician Maal named UN ambassador on desertification

‘Mario’ tops charts again; ‘Beau is Afraid’ wins in limited

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|23 NPELRA 2023 Annual Training Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories