Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
April 4, 2023
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Outlive by Bill Gifford, MD & Peter Attia (HarmonyRodale)

2. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. Chance by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

9. The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose (Bloodhound Books)

10. Countdown by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

_____

