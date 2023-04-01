On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
April 1, 2023 1:13 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Eric Schmidt, forrmer Google CEO and chairman.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.; former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the new NCAA president.

__

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Eric Schmidt, forrmer Google CEO and chairman.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.; former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the new NCAA president.

__

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; John Bolton, a former national security adviser; Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker of The Wall Street Journal; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Tacopina, Manchin; Lanny Davis, lawyer for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Reps. Mike Turner, R- Ohio, and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Jim Trusty, a lawyer for Trump; former Attorney General William Barr.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News