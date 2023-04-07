On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
April 7, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Attorney General Bill Barr; James Trusty, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Trusty; former state Rep. Justin Jones, D-Tenn.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Senate Chaplain Barry Black.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Top Stories