Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 7:18 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Jason Armstrong, police chief in Apex, North Carolina; Allison Anderman, senior counsel and director of local policy, Giffords Law Center.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

