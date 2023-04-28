Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
April 28, 2023 5:41 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican presidential candidate.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

