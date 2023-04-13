On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

The Associated Press
April 13, 2023 8:17 am
LONDON (AP) — Mary Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93.

Quant’s family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

The family called her “one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.”

Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights

LONDON (AP) — Mary Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93.

Quant’s family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday.

The family called her “one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.”

Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights that went along with it, creating dresses and accessories that were an integral part of the look. She created mix-and-match, simple garments that had an element of whimsy. Some compared her impact on the fashion world to the Beatles’ impact on pop music.

