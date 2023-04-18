On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press
April 18, 2023 3:46 pm
2 min read
      

Nonfiction 1. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Nonfiction 1. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only matters if it’s the right data at the right moment. In an exclusive Federal News Network survey, we ask feds about their agencies’ efforts to turn data into actionable intelligence that can lead to better services.

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. Plays Well with Others by Eric Barker, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction 1. The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman (Brilliance Audio)

2. Dark Angel by John Sandford, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Penguin Audio)

        Read more: Entertainment News

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Lassiter by J.R. Ward, narrated by Jim Frangione (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Her Deadly Game by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Brilliance Audio)

7. Tower of the Noobs by Ryan Rimmel, narrated by Johnathan McClain (Podium Audio)

8. The Sandman: Act III by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)

9. Mark of the Fool 3 by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

10. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio)

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|24 2023 Holistic Health and Fitness...
4|24 RSA Conference 2023
4|24 Kaseya Connect Global
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories