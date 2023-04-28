Today in Entertainment History: “A Chorus Line” closed

On April 28, 1963, music business publicist Andrew Oldham saw The Rolling Stones perform. The next day, the band members signed a contract that made Oldham their manager. Their first official recording session was held about two weeks later. In 1968, the rock musical “Hair” opened on Broadway. It had been playing off-Broadway for several months. “Hair” ran for 1,729 performances. In 1978, Cheap Trick performed a concert in Tokyo’s Budokan Hall that was recorded... READ MORE

On April 28, 1963, music business publicist Andrew Oldham saw The Rolling Stones perform. The next day, the band members signed a contract that made Oldham their manager. Their first official recording session was held about two weeks later.

In 1968, the rock musical “Hair” opened on Broadway. It had been playing off-Broadway for several months. “Hair” ran for 1,729 performances.

In 1978, Cheap Trick performed a concert in Tokyo’s Budokan Hall that was recorded for the live album “Cheap Trick at Budokan.”

In 1980, Tommy Caldwell of the Marshall Tucker Band died in Spartanburg, South Carolina, of injuries he had suffered in a car crash. He was 30.

In 1989, Jon Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, at the Graceland wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

In 1991, musician Bonnie Raitt married actor Michael O’Keefe.

In 1990, the musical “A Chorus Line” closed after 6,137 performances on Broadway. It had opened in 1975. Many of the original cast members came on stage after the finale.

In 1997, Maori leaders in New Zealand protested when the Spice Girls performed a traditional male war dance. The Spice Girls said they had learned it from two rugby players.

In 1999, The Verve announced their breakup.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 82. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 74. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 73. Actor Mary McDonnell is 71. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 70. Rapper Too Short is 57. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 52. Actor Chris Young is 52. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 51. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law and Order”) is 50. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 50. Actor Penelope Cruz is 49. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 45. Actor Jessica Alba is 42. Actor Harry Shum Junior (“Glee”) is 41. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 37. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” ″Are We There Yet?”) is 32.

