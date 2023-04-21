Today in Entertainment History: Beatles met Rolling Stones

On April 21, 1960, “American Bandstand” host Dick Clark testified before a congressional committee investigating payola. In 1963, The Beatles met The Rolling Stones at England’s Crawdaddy Club. In 1965, The Beach Boys appeared on ABC’s “Shindig!” program to perform “Do You Wanna Dance?” In 1974, the country duo of Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton performed together for the last time.

In 1977, the musical play “Annie” opened on Broadway with Andrea McArdle in the title role. The show ran for more than 2,300 performances.

In 1993, former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman married Suzanne Accosta.

In 1997, the ashes of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry were shot into orbit.

In 2001, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck was arrested for allegedly getting drunk and going on a rampage on a flight from Seattle to London. He was later acquitted.

In 2016, musician Prince died of an overdose of prescription drugs at his home outside Minneapolis. He was 57.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Elaine May is 91. Singer Iggy Pop is 76. Actor Patti LuPone is 74. Actor Tony Danza is 72. Actor James Morrison (“24”) is 69. Actor Andie MacDowell is 65. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 64. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 64. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 60. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 57. Actor Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” ″Providence”) is 55. Actor Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) is 54. Singer Glen Hansard is 53. Comedian Rob Riggle is 53. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 53. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory Of A Deadman is 45. Actor James McAvoy (MAK’-ah-voy) (“The Last King of Scotland,” ″The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 44. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like A Man”) is 41. Actor Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”) is 35. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 32. Singer Sydney Sierota (sih-ROH’-tah) of Echosmith is 26.

