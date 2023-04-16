Today in Entertainment History: ELO played first concert

On April 16, 1935, the long-running radio comedy program “Fibber McGee and Molly,” starring Jim and Marian Jordan, premiered on the NBC Blue Network. In 1962, Walter Cronkite made his debut as anchorman of “The CBS Evening News.” In 1965, The Hollies began their first U.S. tour in New York. In 1972, the Electric Light Orchestra played its first live show, in the British town of Croyden.

In 1973, Paul McCartney starred in his first TV special, titled after his given name, “James Paul McCartney.”

In 1990, more than 72,000 people gathered at London’s Wembley Stadium for an anti-apartheid concert honoring African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela. He had recently been freed from prison. Performers included Jackson Browne, Tracy Chapman, the Neville Brothers and Bonnie Raitt.

In 1991, filmmaker David Lean died in London at the age of 83. Among his credits are “Dr. Zhivago” and “Lawrence of Arabia.”

In 1993, Paul McCartney headlined a concert at the Hollywood Bowl to mark Earth Day. He had last performed there as a member of The Beatles in 1965.

Also in 1993, singer-songwriter Billy Burnette announced he was leaving Fleetwood Mac to focus on recording country music.

In 1996, singer Judy Collins married Louis Nelson in New York, 18 years to the day after they first met at an Equal Rights Amendment fundraiser.

In 1997, country singer Janis Gill of Sweethearts of the Rodeo filed for divorce from country singer Vince Gill after 17 years of marriage.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Bobby Vinton is 88. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 70. Actor Ellen Barkin is 69. Actor Michel (MY’-kel) Gill (“Mr. Robot,” “House of Cards”) is 63. Singer-bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 61. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 60. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 59. Actor Jon Cryer is 58. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 58. Actor Peter Billingsley (“A Christmas Story”) is 52. Actor Lukas Haas is 47. Broadway actress Kelli O’Hara is 47. Actor Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) is 21.

