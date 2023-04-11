Today in Entertainment History: McCartney quit Beatles

On April 11, 1958, Jerry Lee Lewis’ first wife, Jane Mitcham, filed for divorce. Lewis had already secretly married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown. In 1961, Bob Dylan made his first professional appearance at a club in New York’s Greenwich Village. In 1965, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones shared the bill at the New Musical Express poll winners’ contest in London. In 1970, Paul McCartney announced what he called a temporary break from... READ MORE

On April 11, 1958, Jerry Lee Lewis’ first wife, Jane Mitcham, filed for divorce. Lewis had already secretly married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown.

In 1961, Bob Dylan made his first professional appearance at a club in New York’s Greenwich Village.

In 1965, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones shared the bill at the New Musical Express poll winners’ contest in London.

In 1970, Paul McCartney announced what he called a temporary break from The Beatles.

Also in 1970, Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac announced he was leaving the band to follow his religious beliefs.

In 1981, guitarist Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli got married. They separated in 2002.

In 1983, “Gandhi” was the big winner at the Academy Awards, taking best picture and director. “Up Where We Belong” from the movie “An Officer and a Gentleman” won the best song award.

In 1988, “The Last Emperor” was named best picture at the Academy Awards. Cher won the best actress award for “Moonstruck.” Michael Douglas won best actor for “Wall Street.” The best original song award went to ”(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.”

In 2017, guitarist Jay Geils of The J. Geils Band was found dead at his home in Groton (GRAH’-tuhn), Massachusetts. He was 71.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Joel Grey is 91. Actor Louise Lasser is 84. Actor Peter Riegart (REE’-guhrt) (“Animal House”) is 76. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 73. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 66. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 62. Country singer Steve Azar is 59. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 57. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” ″The O.C.”) is 54. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 53. Actor Vicellous (veye-SAY’-luhs) Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 52. Rapper David Banner is 49. Actor Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 49. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 44. Actor Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ″Lars and the Real Girl”) is 39. Singer Joss Stone is 36. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 31.

