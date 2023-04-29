Today in Entertainment History: “Siamese Dream” released

On April 29, 1962, Jerry Lee Lewis returned to performing in Britain — and was a success. Four years earlier he was hounded out of the country as news broke that he married his 13-year-old cousin. In 1967, Aretha Franklin released the single “Respect.” In 1970, George Harrison announced plans to begin recording his first solo project following the breakup of The Beatles. At the time, he said the band eventually would reunite. In 1976,... READ MORE

On April 29, 1962, Jerry Lee Lewis returned to performing in Britain — and was a success. Four years earlier he was hounded out of the country as news broke that he married his 13-year-old cousin.

In 1967, Aretha Franklin released the single “Respect.”

In 1970, George Harrison announced plans to begin recording his first solo project following the breakup of The Beatles. At the time, he said the band eventually would reunite.

In 1976, security guards removed Bruce Springsteen from the grounds of Graceland. Springsteen was in Memphis on tour at the time and wanted to visit Elvis Presley.

In 1990, 13 people were hospitalized after thousands of fans tried to get into a sold-out New Kids On the Block concert in Brighton, England.

In 1992, singer Paula Abdul and actor Emilio Estevez were married in a judge’s chambers in Santa Monica, California. They divorced two years later.

In 1993, Smashing Pumpkins released their “Siamese Dream” album.

In 2019, “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton was taken off life support at a Los Angeles hospital, eleven days after suffering a stroke. He was 51.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Keith Baxter is 90. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 81. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 80. Singer Tommy James is 76. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 69. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is The New Black,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 68. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 66. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 65. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 60. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 57. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 55. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 54. Actor Uma Thurman is 53. Rapper Master P is 53. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 52. Country singer James Bonamy is 51. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 51. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 50. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 45. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 40. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 38. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 37. Singer Foxes is 34. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 21.

