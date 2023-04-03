Today in Entertainment History: song “Charlie Brown” banned

On April 3, 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of two appearances on “The Milton Berle Show.” He sang “Heartbreak Hotel” and two other songs. He earned $5,000. In 1959, the song “Charlie Brown” by The Coasters was banned by the BBC because it contained the word “spitball.” In 1960, the Everly Brothers kicked off their first British tour. Also in 1960, Elvis Presley recorded the songs “It’s Now Or Never” and “Are You Lonesome... READ MORE

On April 3, 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of two appearances on “The Milton Berle Show.” He sang “Heartbreak Hotel” and two other songs. He earned $5,000.

In 1959, the song “Charlie Brown” by The Coasters was banned by the BBC because it contained the word “spitball.”

In 1960, the Everly Brothers kicked off their first British tour.

Also in 1960, Elvis Presley recorded the songs “It’s Now Or Never” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” in Nashville.

In 1973, Capitol Records released two Beatles greatest hits albums: one covering 1962 to 1966 and the other covering 1967 to 1970.

In 1979, singer-songwriter Kate Bush made her first major concert debut at a theater in Liverpool, England.

In 1990, singer Sarah Vaughan died at her Los Angeles-area home of lung cancer.

In 1993, former children’s TV show host Pinky Lee died of a heart attack at age 85 at his California home.

In 1996, rapper MC Hammer filed for bankruptcy.

In 2002, frontman Dave Mustaine announced the breakup of Megadeth. Mustaine had suffered an injury that caused nerve damage to his arm. He has since reformed the band.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Eric Braeden (“The Young and the Restless”) is 82. Actor Marsha Mason is 81. Singer Wayne Newton is 81. Singer Tony Orlando is 79. Singer Richard Thompson is 74. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 73. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 67. Actor Alec Baldwin is 65. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 64. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 62. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 61. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 55. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210″) is 51. Actor Adam Scott (“Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 50. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 49. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ″The Good Wife”) is 45. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 41. Singer Leona Lewis is 38. Actor Amanda Bynes is 37. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 36. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 32. Bassist Sam Kiszka (KIS’-kah) of Greta Van Fleet is 24.

