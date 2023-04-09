Today in Entertainment History: Soundgarden broke up

On April 9, 1939, singer Marian Anderson performed a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington after she was denied use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1962, “West Side Story” won the Academy Award for best picture. In 1976, folk singer and songwriter Phil Ochs died by suicide at his sister’s home in New York. He was 35. In 1979, “The Deer Hunter” won the best picture and best... READ MORE

On April 9, 1939, singer Marian Anderson performed a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington after she was denied use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In 1962, “West Side Story” won the Academy Award for best picture.

In 1976, folk singer and songwriter Phil Ochs died by suicide at his sister’s home in New York. He was 35.

In 1979, “The Deer Hunter” won the best picture and best director Oscars. “Last Dance,” from the soundtrack to the movie “Thank God It’s Friday,” won the best original song award.

In 1984, “Terms of Endearment” was the big winner at the Academy Awards. “Flashdance…What a Feeling” was named best original song.

In 1988, the music world lost two singers. Brook Benton (“Frankie and Johnny,” ″The Boll Weevil Song”) died of an illness in New York at the age of 56. Dave Prater from the duo Sam and Dave died in a car accident in Sycamore, Georgia. He was 50.

In 1992, Amy Grant won the Artist of the Year award at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards.

In 1997, Soundgarden announced its breakup. The group has since reformed.

In 2021, rapper DMX died in a hospital in White Plains, New York, a week after he was admitted for cardiac arrest. He was 50.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Michael Learned (LER’-ned) (“The Waltons”) is 84. Country singer Margo Smith is 81. Actor Dennis Quaid is 69. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 68. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 64. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 60. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 58. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova (pohr-ih-SKOH’-vah) is 58. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 57. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 54. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 48. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 46. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 44. Guitarist Albert Hammond Junior of The Strokes is 43. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 43. Actor Jay Baruchel (BA’-ruh-shel) (“Knocked Up,” ″Tropic Thunder”) is 41. Actor Annie Funke (FUN’-kee) (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 38. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 37. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 37. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 36. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 36. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 33. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 25. Musician Lil Nas (NAHS) X is 24. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 24. Singer Jackie Evancho (ee-VAN’-koh) is 23.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.