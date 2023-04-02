Today in Entertainment History: Wynonna started solo tour

On April 2, 1956, the soap operas “As the World Turns” and “The Edge of Night” premiered on CBS-TV. In 1971, Ringo Starr’s first solo single, “It Don’t Come Easy,” was released. It became a Top 5 hit. In 1974, “The Sting” won the best picture Academy Award. “The Way We Were” from the movie of the same name won the best original song and score awards. In 1987, jazz drummer Buddy Rich died of... READ MORE

On April 2, 1956, the soap operas “As the World Turns” and “The Edge of Night” premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1971, Ringo Starr’s first solo single, “It Don’t Come Easy,” was released. It became a Top 5 hit.

In 1974, “The Sting” won the best picture Academy Award. “The Way We Were” from the movie of the same name won the best original song and score awards.

In 1987, jazz drummer Buddy Rich died of a heart attack. He was 69.

In 1992, country singer Wynonna Judd began her first solo tour in Midland, Texas.

In 1997, singer Joni Mitchell was reunited with Kilauren Gibb, the daughter she gave up for adoption 32 years earlier.

In 1998, Rob Pilatus (pih-LAY’-tus) of Milli Vanilli died after consuming alcohol and pills in a hotel room in Frankfurt, Germany. He was 32.

In 2003, dozens of fans walked out of a Pearl Jam show in Denver after singer Eddie Vedder impaled a mask of President George W. Bush with a microphone stand.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Linda Hunt is 78. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” ″ER,” ″Perfect Strangers”) is 76. Singer Emmylou Harris is 76. Actor Pamela Reed is 74. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 74. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 62. Actor Christopher Meloni (meh-LOH’-nee) (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 62. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 62. Country singer Billy Dean is 61. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 61. Actor Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 59. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 56. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 54. Actor Roselyn Sanchez (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” ″Without a Trace”) is 50. Actor Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”) is 48. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 48. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” ″Inglourious Basterds”) is 46. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 44. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz (formerly Galeotti) (“One Tree Hill”) is 42. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 37. Country singer Chris Janson is 37. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 35.

