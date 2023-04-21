On Air: FEDTalk
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 11:25 am
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 4/30/2023

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS 1. Coldplay

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers

3. Ed Sheeran

4. Elton John

5. Harry Styles

6. Eagles

7. Backstreet Boys

8. Muse

9. Chris Brown

10. Rauw Alejandro

11. Blake Shelton

12. Carin León 13. Ana Gabriel

14. Usher

15. Marc Anthony

16. Marco Antonio Solís

17. Romeo Santos

18. Lizzo

19. The 1975

20. André Rieu

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Top Stories