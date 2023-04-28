On Air:
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
April 28, 2023 11:30 am
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 1, 2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay $5,948,762 66,949 $88.86 11

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers $5,875,812 44,574 $131.82 10

3. Ed Sheeran $5,240,410 49,312 $106.27 10

4. Harry Styles $4,387,086 31,520 $139.18 18

5. JJ Lin $2,766,528 10,108 $273.68 8

6. Eagles $2,697,435 11,368 $237.27 13

7. Backstreet Boys $2,057,684 21,259 $96.79 9

8. Muse $1,778,650 22,638 $78.57 8

9. Chris Brown $1,467,415 14,850 $98.81 8

10. Rauw Alejandro $1,442,517 14,459 $99.77 13

11. Blake Shelton $1,287,088 12,735 $101.06 18

12. Carin León $1,197,719 10,955 $109.32 10

13. Ana Gabriel $1,146,413 9,567 $119.83 8

14. Usher $1,109,850 4,929 $225.15 11

15. Marc Anthony $1,049,732 8,650 $121.35 10

16. Marco Antonio Solís $1,027,209 8,755 $117.32 8

17. Romeo Santos $1,002,371 12,230 $81.96 11

18. Lizzo $845,598 11,725 $72.12 16

19. André Rieu $706,961 8,401 $84.15 18

20. Lewis Capaldi $681,816 11,355 $60.04 8

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Top Stories