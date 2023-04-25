US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-10

Top New Shows (US):
1.Out of the Pods, Natalie Lee & Deepti Vempati
2.Prosecuting Donald Trump, MSNBC
3.The Last Ride, NPR
4.REVIVAL ‘ David Butler, David Butler
5.Now It’s Awkward with Jeff and Brittani Boren Leach, Jeff Leach
6.Life’s a Tripp, Ryan and Shannon Tripp
7.The Vivek Show, Vivek Ramaswamy
8.The Joe Rogan AI Experience, Joe Rogan AI
9.En Boca Cerrada, Uforia Podcasts
10.Arnold’s Pump Club, Arnold’s Pump Club
