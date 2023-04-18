US-Apple-TV-app-Top-Books

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Dark Angel by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (S&S Marysue Rucci Books) 3. Lassiter by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) READ MORE

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Dark Angel by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (S&S Marysue Rucci Books)

3. Lassiter by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

9. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List): 1. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

2. Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney (Macmillan Audio)

3. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

5. The Last Thing He Told Me (Unabridged) by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. Dark Angel (Unabridged) by John Sandford (Penguin Audio)

9. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

10. Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

