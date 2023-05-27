AP Top Entertainment News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Cannes closes Saturday with presentation of the Palme d’Or
Essay: A mega-fan’s appreciation for Tina Turner’s limitless energy and lessons of survival
Music Review: Arlo Parks wishes her eyes were still wide on new album ‘My Soft Machine’
Céline Dion cancels European concerts ‘until I’m really ready to be back on stage’
A first-time filmmaker in Cannes: Molly Manning Walker on her breakthrough ‘How to Have Sex’
Anthony Ramos, Dominique...
READ MORE
Cannes closes Saturday with presentation of the Palme d’Or
Essay: A mega-fan’s appreciation for Tina Turner’s limitless energy and lessons of survival
Music Review: Arlo Parks wishes her eyes were still wide on new album ‘My Soft Machine’
Céline Dion cancels European concerts ‘until I’m really ready to be back on stage’
A first-time filmmaker in Cannes: Molly Manning Walker on her breakthrough ‘How to Have Sex’
Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback lead ‘Transformers’ from Brooklyn to Peru
Texas grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff
Hugh Grant’s lawsuit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid cleared for trial
Can’t get Taylor Swift tickets? See all of Swift’s eras on display at this costume exhibit
Country singer Tyler Hubbard’s growth expands beyond Florida Georgia Line
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.