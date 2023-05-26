AP Top Entertainment News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Tina Turner created a career on her terms, not defined by her trauma
CANNES PHOTOS: In the festival’s blur, someone’s always watching
‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed
Rare James M. Cain story ‘Blackmail’ published for first time
What to watch this weekend: ‘Succession’ finale, John Wick, Matchbox Twenty, ‘American Born Chinese’
Tom Hanks urges Harvard grads to defend the truth and resist indifference
READ MORE
Tina Turner created a career on her terms, not defined by her trauma
CANNES PHOTOS: In the festival’s blur, someone’s always watching
‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed
Rare James M. Cain story ‘Blackmail’ published for first time
What to watch this weekend: ‘Succession’ finale, John Wick, Matchbox Twenty, ‘American Born Chinese’
Tom Hanks urges Harvard grads to defend the truth and resist indifference
Cannes turns up the glamour for amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research
Movie Review: Disenchantment under the sea in live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’
Adnan Syed’s murder conviction on hold for now, as Maryland Supreme Court considers appeal
Dudamel in surprise move resigns from Paris Opéra 2 years into 6-year contract
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.