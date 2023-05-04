AP Top Entertainment News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

New Orleans music’s old guard still star at Jazz Fest

In ‘Oppenheimer,’ Cillian Murphy leads a Nolan epic

What do striking Hollywood writers want? A look at demands

Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’

Summer Movies: 6 breakout performances to watch

Eurovision fashion: Some of the contest’s most iconic looks

Writers strike looks to be a long fight, as Hollywood braces

Missy, Willie and...

READ MORE