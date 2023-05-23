AP Top Entertainment News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada, but he may have to wait

Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes dive into the nature of performance in ‘May December’ at Cannes

Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58

What makes a standing ovation last 22 minutes at Cannes?

‘SmartLess’ podcast goes on tour with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ends up on TV READ MORE