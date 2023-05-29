AP Top Entertainment News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

‘Succession’ finale: Fans react to end of Emmy-winning hit drama
George Maharis, star of TV’s ‘Route 66’ in the 1960s, dies at 94
‘The Little Mermaid’ makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
‘Anatomy of a Fall’ wins Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or; 3rd time female director wins top honor
5 questions to consider as you get...
READ MORE
‘Succession’ finale: Fans react to end of Emmy-winning hit drama
George Maharis, star of TV’s ‘Route 66’ in the 1960s, dies at 94
‘The Little Mermaid’ makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
‘Anatomy of a Fall’ wins Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or; 3rd time female director wins top honor
5 questions to consider as you get ready for the ‘Succession’ finale
Ed Ames, ’50s pop singer with Ames Brothers and ’60s TV star in ‘Daniel Boone,’ dies at 95
CANNES PHOTOS: See standout moments of glamour, humor and reunion as the festival draws to a close
Essay: A mega-fan’s appreciation for Tina Turner’s limitless energy and lessons of survival
Music Review: Arlo Parks wishes her eyes were still wide on new album ‘My Soft Machine’
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.