AP Top Entertainment News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Johnny Depp and ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards, opening the door to some kind of show
At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model
Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches
Five years after his Obama portrait, Kehinde Wiley is taking his art everywhere all at...
READ MORE
Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Johnny Depp and ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards, opening the door to some kind of show
At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model
Writers strike felt in missing NBC stars, absence of Fox schedule for TV sales pitches
Five years after his Obama portrait, Kehinde Wiley is taking his art everywhere all at once
Don’t miss this week: Jack Harlow on screen, Kesha, Anna Nicole Smith doc and Scott brothers on HGTV
Cannes director defends festival after Adèle Haenel slams French film industry’s #MeToo response
Book Review: A brilliant new story collection by Jolene McIlwain awaits in ‘Sidle Creek’
Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi to receive PEN America’s Freedom to Write Award
Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle. But the $69B deal is still at risk
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.