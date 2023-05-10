AP Top Entertainment News at 8:31 a.m. EDT

Winfrey teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness
Chanel lures stars with cruise fashion show in Los Angeles
Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
Marilyn Manson lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood gutted
Disney board axed X-rated, liquor stores; forgot about jails
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th...
READ MORE
Winfrey teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness
Chanel lures stars with cruise fashion show in Los Angeles
Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
Marilyn Manson lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood gutted
Disney board axed X-rated, liquor stores; forgot about jails
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Italy begins to reckon with Fascist-era colonial collections
Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.