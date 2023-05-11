On Air:
AP Top Entertainment News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 11, 2023 12:41 am
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos withdraws from PEN America gala, citing writers strike

Beyoncé dazzles fans in ‘Renaissance’ world tour opening concert

Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts

Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again, 47 years after ‘Taxi Driver’

Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47

Hollywood legends Bergen, Fonda, Keaton, Steenburgen form friendship while making ‘Book Club’ movies

AP source: Vice President Kamala Harris postpones MTV event due to Hollywood writers’ strike

Diane Warren, Belinda Carlisle reunite after decades apart

Groff, Lethem excerpts featured in free e-book compilation

Oprah teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness

