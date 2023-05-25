AP Top Entertainment News at 1:38 a.m. EDT

Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Movie Review: ‘About My Father’ is a messy, limp rom-com with Robert De Niro as bait
At Tennessee museum, fans remember Tina Turner’s talent, strength, influence
After a year of long overdue Hollywood love, actor James Hong is still having his moment
Cannes: Alicia Vikander on playing Catherine Parr in Henry VIII drama ‘Firebrand’
...
READ MORE
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Movie Review: ‘About My Father’ is a messy, limp rom-com with Robert De Niro as bait
At Tennessee museum, fans remember Tina Turner’s talent, strength, influence
After a year of long overdue Hollywood love, actor James Hong is still having his moment
Cannes: Alicia Vikander on playing Catherine Parr in Henry VIII drama ‘Firebrand’
Louis Vuitton takes Baroque and botanical cues from Italy’s Isola Bella for Cruise 2024 collection
Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83
In transition from HBO Max to Max, writer and director credits got lost
Kenneth Anger, influential avant-garde filmmaker and author, dies at 96
Bill Lee, jazz musician who worked with Bob Dylan and on son Spike Lee’s early movies, dies at 94
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.