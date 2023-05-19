AP Top Entertainment News at 2:25 a.m. EDT

Salman Rushdie honored at PEN America gala, first in-person appearance since stabbing
Johnny Depp on his Cannes return and finding ‘the basement to the bottom’
‘Indiana Jones’ swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers
‘Rust’ weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting
Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night
Music Review: Marty Stuart’s new album ‘Altitude’ is vibrant country inspired by...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cost UK government $200 million
Show must go on for a Ukrainian director drafted for war ahead of opening night
Pierce Brosnan unveils deeply personal paintings in 1st solo art exhibit
CANNES PHOTOS: Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones fever sweep Cannes on festival’s 3rd day
