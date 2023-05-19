AP Top Entertainment News at 2:25 a.m. EDT

Salman Rushdie honored at PEN America gala, first in-person appearance since stabbing

Johnny Depp on his Cannes return and finding ‘the basement to the bottom’

‘Indiana Jones’ swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers

‘Rust’ weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting

Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night

Music Review: Marty Stuart’s new album ‘Altitude’ is vibrant country inspired by...

READ MORE