On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 2:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 2:25 am
< a min read
      

Salman Rushdie honored at PEN America gala, first in-person appearance since stabbing
Johnny Depp on his Cannes return and finding ‘the basement to the bottom’
‘Indiana Jones’ swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers
‘Rust’ weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting
Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night
Music Review: Marty Stuart’s new album ‘Altitude’ is vibrant country inspired by...

READ MORE

Salman Rushdie honored at PEN America gala, first in-person appearance since stabbing

Johnny Depp on his Cannes return and finding ‘the basement to the bottom’

‘Indiana Jones’ swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers

‘Rust’ weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting

Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night

Music Review: Marty Stuart’s new album ‘Altitude’ is vibrant country inspired by the Byrds

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cost UK government $200 million

Show must go on for a Ukrainian director drafted for war ahead of opening night

Pierce Brosnan unveils deeply personal paintings in 1st solo art exhibit

CANNES PHOTOS: Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones fever sweep Cannes on festival’s 3rd day

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
5|25 Business Intelligence Workshop: Modern...
5|25 Navigating CMMC Compliance: A Practical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories