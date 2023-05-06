AP Top Entertainment News at 3:48 a.m. EDT

Botticelli’s Venus is an ‘influencer’ and Italy is not happy
Could AI pen ‘Casablanca’? Screenwriters take aim at ChatGPT
‘Yellowstone’ to end in November, sequel starts in December
Ed Sheeran to perform ‘Subtract’ album on Apple Music Live
Review: Lovano’s trio is post-free jazz in a chamber setting
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence
Yeezy shoes...
READ MORE
Botticelli’s Venus is an ‘influencer’ and Italy is not happy
Could AI pen ‘Casablanca’? Screenwriters take aim at ChatGPT
‘Yellowstone’ to end in November, sequel starts in December
Ed Sheeran to perform ‘Subtract’ album on Apple Music Live
Review: Lovano’s trio is post-free jazz in a chamber setting
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace
Don’t miss this week: Ed Sheeran, Watergate, Pete Davidson
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.