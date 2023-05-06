AP Top Entertainment News at 3:48 a.m. EDT

Botticelli’s Venus is an ‘influencer’ and Italy is not happy

Could AI pen ‘Casablanca’? Screenwriters take aim at ChatGPT

‘Yellowstone’ to end in November, sequel starts in December

Ed Sheeran to perform ‘Subtract’ album on Apple Music Live

Review: Lovano’s trio is post-free jazz in a chamber setting

What to know about King Charles III’s coronation

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence

Yeezy shoes...

READ MORE