AP Top Entertainment News at 8:49 a.m. EDT

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence
Fatimah Ashgar wins $150,000 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth
Fox opposes fellow journalists trying to uncover documents
Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact
...
READ MORE
In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence
Fatimah Ashgar wins $150,000 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth
Fox opposes fellow journalists trying to uncover documents
Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact
Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation
Barrera hopes `Carmen’ film shows human side at the border
Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.