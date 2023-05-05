On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:49 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 5, 2023 8:49 am
< a min read
      

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence
Fatimah Ashgar wins $150,000 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth
Fox opposes fellow journalists trying to uncover documents
Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact
...

READ MORE

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence

Fatimah Ashgar wins $150,000 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction

Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic

Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye

Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth

Fox opposes fellow journalists trying to uncover documents

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation

Barrera hopes `Carmen’ film shows human side at the border

Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|11 AFCEA NOVA Small Business IT Day 2023
5|11 Next Generation of Software Lunch &...
5|11 Search, Observe, and Protect with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories