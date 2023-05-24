AP Top Entertainment News at 8:02 a.m. EDT

Bestselling Japanese author Haruki Murakami wins Spanish Asturias prize for literature
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal
Wes Anderson on his new ’50s-set film ‘Asteroid City,’ AI and all those TikTok videos
From Xerox to TV box, long awaited adaptation of ‘American Born Chinese’ book hits Disney+
Social media star and influencer Tinx really wants you to take her advice and live your best...
READ MORE
Bestselling Japanese author Haruki Murakami wins Spanish Asturias prize for literature
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal
Wes Anderson on his new ’50s-set film ‘Asteroid City,’ AI and all those TikTok videos
From Xerox to TV box, long awaited adaptation of ‘American Born Chinese’ book hits Disney+
Social media star and influencer Tinx really wants you to take her advice and live your best life
A first-time filmmaker in Cannes: Molly Manning Walker on her breakthrough ‘How to Have Sex’
Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes dive into the nature of performance in ‘May December’ at Cannes
Jodie Comer scales heights on Broadway in ‘Prima Facie,’ a play that challenges the legal system
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne weigh in on ‘When Harry Met Sally’ debate of ‘Platonic’ friendships
Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.