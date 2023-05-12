AP Top Entertainment News at 9:25 a.m. EDT

It’s Eurovision time! Here’s how the contest works and who to watch for
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
Review: Jennifer Lopez anchors the action pic ‘The Mother’
From ‘Psycho’ to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues
Don’t miss this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Zelda and a Bennifer double feature
Liam and Olivia continue to reign...
READ MORE
It’s Eurovision time! Here’s how the contest works and who to watch for
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
Review: Jennifer Lopez anchors the action pic ‘The Mother’
From ‘Psycho’ to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues
Don’t miss this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Zelda and a Bennifer double feature
Liam and Olivia continue to reign atop Social Security’s top baby names in the U.S.
CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event
BTS book ‘Beyond the Story,’ source of Internet speculation, to be published July 9
Sweden’s Loreen could win Eurovision — for the second time
Review: A career comeback and a fine album from Eilen Jewell
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.