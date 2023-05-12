On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
May 12, 2023 9:25 am
< a min read
      

It’s Eurovision time! Here’s how the contest works and who to watch for
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
Review: Jennifer Lopez anchors the action pic ‘The Mother’
From ‘Psycho’ to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues
Don’t miss this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Zelda and a Bennifer double feature
Liam and Olivia continue to reign...

READ MORE

It’s Eurovision time! Here’s how the contest works and who to watch for

Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor

Review: Jennifer Lopez anchors the action pic ‘The Mother’

From ‘Psycho’ to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues

Don’t miss this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Zelda and a Bennifer double feature

Liam and Olivia continue to reign atop Social Security’s top baby names in the U.S.

CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event

BTS book ‘Beyond the Story,’ source of Internet speculation, to be published July 9

Sweden’s Loreen could win Eurovision — for the second time

Review: A career comeback and a fine album from Eilen Jewell

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 MAS Office Hours
5|18 Making Wireless Acquisitions &...
5|18 Symphony Procurement Suite (OASIS...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories