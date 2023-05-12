AP Top Entertainment News at 9:25 a.m. EDT

It’s Eurovision time! Here’s how the contest works and who to watch for

Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor

Review: Jennifer Lopez anchors the action pic ‘The Mother’

From ‘Psycho’ to a new crop of horror movies, the genre has some mommy issues

Don’t miss this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Zelda and a Bennifer double feature

Liam and Olivia continue to reign...

READ MORE