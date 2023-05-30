On Air: Federal Monthly Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AUDIO QUIZ: Try to spell the words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

BEN NUCKOLS
May 30, 2023 12:38 pm
< a min read
      

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The middle school-age spellers who make it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee spend years studying roots and language patterns and poring over the dictionary in order to give themselves a chance to be crowned bee champion. They use those skills to decipher what letters could possibly make the sounds in words that everyday English speakers never hear, much less use in conversation. Here are 10 words...

READ MORE

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The middle school-age spellers who make it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee spend years studying roots and language patterns and poring over the dictionary in order to give themselves a chance to be crowned bee champion. They use those skills to decipher what letters could possibly make the sounds in words that everyday English speakers never hear, much less use in conversation. Here are 10 words taken from a round in the 2022 finals, along with their definitions. Listen carefully: Can you spell any of them correctly?

ANSWERS

1. dasypodid

2. martinete

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

3. phenocoll

4. tyrolienne

5. opisometer

6. ditalini

7. coracidium

8. charadriiform

9. ajivika

10. Pachytylus

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|5 CCSK Plus Training | Certificate of...
6|5 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|5 NICE Conference & Expo: Resetting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories